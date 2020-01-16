Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 12,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. Ameren has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $80.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameren by 0.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ameren by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.