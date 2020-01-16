Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.79

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 84745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $921.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $212.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $213,206.14. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,754 shares of company stock worth $3,464,277. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ameresco by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares in the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

