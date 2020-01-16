American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ACC opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.33.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $211.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.30 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $489,987.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,818.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Campus Communities by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,426,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,790,000 after purchasing an additional 508,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 98.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,904,000 after buying an additional 1,128,050 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,534,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,600,000 after buying an additional 224,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after buying an additional 1,093,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

