American Campus Communities, Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $211.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.30 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

ACC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.33.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $489,987.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,818.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 98.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,904,000 after buying an additional 1,128,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,380,000 after buying an additional 1,093,320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 298.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 729,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,059,000 after buying an additional 546,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,426,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,790,000 after acquiring an additional 508,366 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 159.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 556,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 341,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

