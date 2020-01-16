American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Acquired by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in American Software were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Software by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Software by 206.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $69,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 60,537 shares in the company, valued at $962,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,839 shares of company stock valued at $707,225. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $470.97 million, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSWA. BidaskClub cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

