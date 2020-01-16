American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $235.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $162.83 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

