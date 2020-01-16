AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Lowered to $107.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 197.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

