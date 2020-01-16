Analysts Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.87. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.