Analysts Anticipate Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.91. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.97 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Cowen increased their price target on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Saia by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $96.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Saia has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.