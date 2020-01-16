Analysts Expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). Century Aluminum posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Aluminum.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,937 shares of company stock valued at $493,649. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $672.93 million, a P/E ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.97.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

