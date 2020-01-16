Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LL. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $263.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.