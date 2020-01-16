Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.15. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $360.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,616,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tecnoglass by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

