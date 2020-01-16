Analysts Offer Predictions for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HFC. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

NYSE:HFC opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2,141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 128,492 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 265,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 11,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

