Analysts Set Expectations for Koninklijke Ahold’s Q4 2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Koninklijke Ahold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold’s FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Koninklijke Ahold has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

