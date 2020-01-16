Analyzing Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) & Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Aravive alerts:

This table compares Aravive and Cytokinetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive $1.37 million 144.58 -$76.33 million ($10.64) -1.27 Cytokinetics $31.50 million 23.78 -$106.29 million ($1.95) -6.50

Aravive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aravive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Aravive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Cytokinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Aravive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytokinetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aravive and Cytokinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive N/A -49.37% -39.24% Cytokinetics -378.70% -10,351.99% -59.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aravive and Cytokinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cytokinetics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Aravive presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.80%. Cytokinetics has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.56%. Given Aravive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aravive is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Risk & Volatility

Aravive has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytokinetics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aravive beats Cytokinetics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure; and reldesemtiv, a novel fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy. The company also develops reldesemtiv that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials in elderly subjects with limited mobility. In addition, it develops CK-3773274, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; and AMG 594, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has strategic alliances with Amgen Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. Cytokinetics, Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.