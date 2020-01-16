Analyzing EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & LDK Solar (NASDAQ:LDKYQ)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and LDK Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $87.26 million 1.15 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -4.90 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LDK Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMCORE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EMCORE and LDK Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMCORE currently has a consensus price target of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.23%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -41.24% -21.32% -15.74% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EMCORE beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.