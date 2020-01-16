Andrew J. Littlefair Sells 27,900 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 43.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

