Ansell (ASX:ANN) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.92

Shares of Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$30.92 ($21.93) and last traded at A$30.80 ($21.84), with a volume of 484834 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$30.57 ($21.68).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$27.92. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66.

In other Ansell news, insider William Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.76 ($21.10), for a total transaction of A$297,550.00 ($211,028.37).

About Ansell (ASX:ANN)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

