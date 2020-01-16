Apache (NYSE:APA) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apache from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.07.

APA opened at $33.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.04 and a beta of 1.95. Apache has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apache will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Apache by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Apache by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 655,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 65,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

