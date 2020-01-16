Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,275 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

