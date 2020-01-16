Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has $155.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $152.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.15.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $48.81 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -232.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,166,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,099,000 after buying an additional 1,338,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 755.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after buying an additional 1,509,059 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 977,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,983,000 after buying an additional 33,156 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $22,877,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

