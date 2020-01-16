Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $317.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,370.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank lowered Apple to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.36.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

