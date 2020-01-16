Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.44 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.52. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,817 shares of company stock worth $12,553,478. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

