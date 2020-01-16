Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

