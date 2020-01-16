Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

