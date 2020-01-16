Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,003 Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 954,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 159,339 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

