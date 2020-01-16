Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,873,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,032 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 34,551,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,571,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,343,000 after purchasing an additional 245,077 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,231,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,263,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $82.58. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

