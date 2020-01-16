Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1906 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

