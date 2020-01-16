Argus Downgrades Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) to Hold

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $121.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

NYSE ADS opened at $113.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after buying an additional 224,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

