Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 919 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Chevron by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 39,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 57,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in Chevron by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Chevron by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B boosted its position in Chevron by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 4,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

NYSE:CVX opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

