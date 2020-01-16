Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 102,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

