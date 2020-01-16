Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.