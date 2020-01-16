ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €310.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €310.00 ($360.47) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €266.69 ($310.11).

