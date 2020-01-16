ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €315.00 by Barclays

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €315.00 ($366.28) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €271.69 ($315.92).

