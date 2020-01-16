Assura (LON:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 72.33 ($0.95).

AGR stock opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.35. Assura has a one year low of GBX 53 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

