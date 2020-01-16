Atlassian (TEAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $134.91 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $149.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.59, a P/E/G ratio of 130.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.25.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

