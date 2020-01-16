Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank cut shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $197.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $189.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Shares of ADSK opened at $190.79 on Monday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,734.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $2,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,897,370 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,082,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Autodesk by 14.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 140,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

