B. Riley Comments on Champion Iron Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.10 million.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.24.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

