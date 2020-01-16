B. Riley Comments on Ready Capital Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.39%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of RC opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.66. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ready Capital by 189.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ready Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

