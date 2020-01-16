B. Riley Comments on Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $64.28.

In other news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $8,816,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 14.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

