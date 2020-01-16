B. Riley Comments on WhiteHorse Finance Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 94.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $4,667,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $916,000. Resource America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

