Baader Bank Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.65 ($49.59).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €46.69 ($54.29) on Monday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.97.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.