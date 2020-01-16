Banner (BANR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.10%.

In other news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

