Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 209.33 ($2.75).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON:BARC opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.35) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.43.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.