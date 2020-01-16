Barclays Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $52.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.15.

APO opened at $48.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 755.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,609,000 after buying an additional 1,509,059 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $22,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $3,399,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

