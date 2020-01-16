Barclays Trims Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Target Price to $7.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

NYSE:BKD opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

