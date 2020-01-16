Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 749 ($9.85).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 805 ($10.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 696 ($9.16) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Barratt Developments to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 787.20 ($10.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 471.70 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 725.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 655.15.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

