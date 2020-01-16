Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.25 ($75.87).

ETR BAS opened at €64.35 ($74.83) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €67.43 and a 200-day moving average of €64.49. Basf has a 12 month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

