Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Baxter International by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 586,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,026,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Baxter International by 9.4% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 229,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of BAX opened at $89.56 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.