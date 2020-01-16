Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAYN. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.94 ($92.95).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €74.90 ($87.09) on Monday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company has a 50-day moving average of €71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.01.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

